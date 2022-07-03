Goodwin Daniel L Has $4.96 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

