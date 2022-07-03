GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 76 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total transaction of $154,936.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at $11,815,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,690 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

