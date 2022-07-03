Graeme Barclay Acquires 15,000 Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Graeme Barclay bought 15,000 shares of Codan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.17 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,520.00 ($74,666.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. The company operates through Communications Equipment and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

