Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

