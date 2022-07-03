Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $160.23.

