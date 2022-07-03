Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

