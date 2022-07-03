Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $45.37 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

