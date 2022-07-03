Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 90,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OMAB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.8212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $1,678,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

