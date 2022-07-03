GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

