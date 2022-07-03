GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 3.1%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 745,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,054,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14.

Get GSTechnologies alerts:

GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in worldwide. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.