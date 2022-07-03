Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 4,589,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,597,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £6.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.23.

Guild Esports Company Profile (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

