Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 1,154 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $282.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.13 and a 200 day moving average of $337.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

