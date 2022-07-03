Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises approximately 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $220.96 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average of $201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

