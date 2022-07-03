Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.60 and its 200 day moving average is $289.60. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

