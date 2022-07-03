Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 14,750 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,199 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for about 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,215,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 433,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 23.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

