Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 867 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Cummins stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

