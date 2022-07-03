Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,658,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

