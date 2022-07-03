Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 192,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 857.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 430,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 385,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 75,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

