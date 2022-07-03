Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 3.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

