Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

