Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 25,780 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of C opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.