Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,533 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.