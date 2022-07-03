Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

