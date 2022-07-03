Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Stagwell accounts for 1.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 166,700.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,956,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944,257 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $21,742,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,190,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $16,150,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $9,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $255,344.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,319,640.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $642.90 million for the quarter.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

