Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.82

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

