Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

