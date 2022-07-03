Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.62.

NYSE:HOG opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

