Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
