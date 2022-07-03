Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

