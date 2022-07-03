Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $117.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.