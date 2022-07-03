Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE CBRE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

