Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.99 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $221.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

