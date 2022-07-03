Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $198.71 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

