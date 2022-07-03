Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 588.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $336,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

