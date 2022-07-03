Harvey Investment Co. LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,568.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

