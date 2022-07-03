Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $21.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Hayward has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $653,675.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock valued at $138,164,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

