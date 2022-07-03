Haywood Securities Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$18.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.43.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.65. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,030,878.26. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,891,021.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,600 shares of company stock worth $558,158.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

