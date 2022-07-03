HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

NYSE HCA opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

