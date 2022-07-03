Head to Head Analysis: Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) & CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD)

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) and CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorMedix has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orgenesis and CorMedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $35.50 million 1.61 -$18.05 million $0.17 13.53 CorMedix $190,000.00 788.64 -$28.21 million ($0.72) -5.32

Orgenesis has higher revenue and earnings than CorMedix. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orgenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and CorMedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis 11.76% 9.02% 5.85% CorMedix -25,479.09% -41.69% -38.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orgenesis and CorMedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of CorMedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CorMedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orgenesis beats CorMedix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orgenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network. It focuses on autologous therapies, with processes and systems that are developed for each therapy using a closed and automated processing system approach that is validated for compliant production near the patient at their point of care for treatment of the patient. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.