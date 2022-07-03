Head to Head Comparison: DLocal (DLO) and Its Peers

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DLocal to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DLocal and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million $77.88 million 94.68 DLocal Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 15.99

DLocal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. DLocal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33% DLocal Competitors -20.86% -52.32% -7.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DLocal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71 DLocal Competitors 730 5444 11574 257 2.63

DLocal presently has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.04%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.01%. Given DLocal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

DLocal beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

