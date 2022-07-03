Head-To-Head Review: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -78.46% -35.08% -28.50% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LogicMark and Guardforce AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 1.06 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Guardforce AI $35.15 million 0.27 -$5.48 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LogicMark and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guardforce AI beats LogicMark on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LogicMark Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

