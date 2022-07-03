Head to Head Review: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and NortonLifeLock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 NortonLifeLock 0 3 2 0 2.40

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $9.55, indicating a potential upside of 129.57%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.57%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Risk & Volatility

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and NortonLifeLock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 1.83 $10.74 million ($0.19) -21.89 NortonLifeLock $2.80 billion 4.62 $836.00 million $1.41 15.80

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -7.19% -7.54% -6.67% NortonLifeLock 29.90% -444.77% 15.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

