Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

