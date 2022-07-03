Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 25,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 57,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at $7,309,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at $4,868,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at $4,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

