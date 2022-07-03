HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Shares Up 6.3%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.52. 116,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,827,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

