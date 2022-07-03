HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €44.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.40 ($47.23) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of HEI stock opened at €45.88 ($48.81) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €44.42 ($47.26) and a twelve month high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

