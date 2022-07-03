Henrietta Baldock Acquires 921 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,228.82 ($2,734.41).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 242.60 ($2.98) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.43. The company has a market cap of £14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 735.15.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.21).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

