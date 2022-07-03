HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 135 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after buying an additional 176,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

