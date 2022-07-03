HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 690 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Netflix stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

