HighTower Trust Services LTA Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.22.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

