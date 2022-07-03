HighTower Trust Services LTA Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average of $240.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

